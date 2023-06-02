Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $97,170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,458,000 after purchasing an additional 367,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 335,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.