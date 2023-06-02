Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $97,170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,458,000 after purchasing an additional 367,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 335,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.