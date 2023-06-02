Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $356,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Shares of A opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

