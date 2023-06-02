Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryder System Price Performance

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

