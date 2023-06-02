American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

