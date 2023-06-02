American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.36 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

