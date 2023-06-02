American International Group Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 185,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,548. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.