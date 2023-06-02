American International Group Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

