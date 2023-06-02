American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after acquiring an additional 519,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.07 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

