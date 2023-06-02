American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

