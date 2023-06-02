American International Group Inc. Purchases 13,228 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

FITB stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.