American International Group Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

