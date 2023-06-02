American International Group Inc. Sells 22,274 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of CNX Resources worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.