American International Group Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of THOR Industries worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

