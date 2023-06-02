American International Group Inc. Sells 2,523 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

