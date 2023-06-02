American International Group Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.