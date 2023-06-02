American International Group Inc. Sells 7,021 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of SLM worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Trading Up 1.6 %

SLM stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.