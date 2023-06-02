Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2,349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile



Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

