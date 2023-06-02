Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 5,307.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.