AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,914 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 197.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 579,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

