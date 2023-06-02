AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $133.01. Approximately 109,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 705,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

