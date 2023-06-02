Bank of America Corp DE Has $168.77 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $168,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

