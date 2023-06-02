Bank of America Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $161.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Insider Activity

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.