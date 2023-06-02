Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

