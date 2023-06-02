Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) CEO Bruce K. Thorn Buys 51,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.87 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Featured Articles

