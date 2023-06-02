Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Lawrence Henry Summers Sells 3,668 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

