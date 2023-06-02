BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

