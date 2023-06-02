BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,743,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,067,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

