BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.27 and its 200-day moving average is $348.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.