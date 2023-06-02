BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,876 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

