BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,587 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

