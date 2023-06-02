BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.42 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

BALL opened at $51.66 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

