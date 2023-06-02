BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.