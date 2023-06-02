BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
BRP Stock Down 1.4 %
DOO opened at C$95.13 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 13.125163 earnings per share for the current year.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
