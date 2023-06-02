BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BRP Stock Down 1.4 %

DOO opened at C$95.13 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 13.125163 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BRP

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

