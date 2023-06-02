Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caffyns Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of CFYN stock opened at GBX 477 ($5.89) on Friday. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 602.50 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million, a P/E ratio of 632.18 and a beta of 0.92.
Caffyns Company Profile
Further Reading
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.