Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caffyns Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of CFYN stock opened at GBX 477 ($5.89) on Friday. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 602.50 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million, a P/E ratio of 632.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

