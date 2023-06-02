Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 5,333 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Encore Wire worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

