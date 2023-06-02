Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.24% of iRobot worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

