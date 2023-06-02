Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,517 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

