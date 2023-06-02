CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,160 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

Shares of WEX opened at $169.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

