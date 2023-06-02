CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 7,771 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,175.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %
TSEM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.