CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,281 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Elastic by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.63 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

