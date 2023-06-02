Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica Price Performance

CPYYY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

See Also

