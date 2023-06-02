CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) SVP Bert A. Frost Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

CF opened at $60.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.