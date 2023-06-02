China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.527 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
Shares of CIADY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $52.61.
About China Mengniu Dairy
