Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $974,864.91 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 996 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $15,945.96.

On Thursday, May 25th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.