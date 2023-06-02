Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

