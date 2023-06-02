Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSDF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

