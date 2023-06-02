Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Masco by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

