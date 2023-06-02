Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

