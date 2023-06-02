Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,667 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.