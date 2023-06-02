Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 91,473 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,473 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYF opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

